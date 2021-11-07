IndiGo Airlines is Hiring Engineering Graduates, Freshers Can Apply

IndiGo airlines have released the notification for the post of trainee and have invited engineering graduates to apply for the same on its official goindigo.app.param.ai. Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo will be hiring candidates with BTech degree in Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, or Aeronautical.

IndiGo airlines recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidates must have completed class 10 and with 60 per cent and above marks. They must also have completed graduation with an aggregate of 60 per cent and above.

IndiGo airlines recruitment 2021: Job description

According to the official website of IndiGo, those who will be hired will be required to repair management of aircraft components, aircraft routing, fleet management, maintenance planning with minimal grounding time of aircraft, warehouse and inventory management, front line support.

The trainees will also give to do the planning and provisioning of materials, spares, tools, and equipment, procurement of spares and logistics support, long-term aircraft maintenance planning including aircraft leasing, entry into service, c-checks, etc as well as insurance, warranty, budgeting, and cost control. They will be required to contract management, liaise, develop local, foreign vendors, special projects, studies and implementation of systems and procedures etc.

On its official website, the airlines also cautioned applicants that “IndiGo never asks for money for interview or hiring." Earlier too, it had warned job seekers of fake agencies and people using the company’s name while hiring for jobs or training and demanding money for the same. In a statement, IndiGo had said that the airline does not demand or charge any money for interviews or to impart training on joining.

IndiGo CEO Ronjoy Dutta had said, “We as a market leader believe that it is our responsibility to identify such malpractices and control them.” He further added that airlines are continuously working with law enforcement agencies to identify the offenders and hopefully with help of police and awareness among people will bring an end to it.

