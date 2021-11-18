Infosys Commits to Offer 1600 Jobs, Training to Historically Black Colleges & University Community

Infosys, announced a three-year investment benefitting the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), America’s largest organisation exclusively representing the Historically Black College and University Community (HBCU). As part of its commitment, Infosys will serve as an HBCU Graduate Pipeline Partner creating an opportunity for at least 1600 graduating students to interview and accept jobs within Infosys.

Additionally, given its mission to advance access to computer science education for K12 educators, Infosys Foundation USA will serve as the STEM sponsor of TMCF’s Teacher Quality & Retention Program (TQRP) 10-day summer institute to invest in the future pipeline of Black STEM educators.

“Building a culture of equality doesn’t start and end with any one individual, one government, or one business – it takes a coalition of the willing to ensure our progress is lasting. Partnering with the TMCF is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the work their organisation is doing to develop a culture of engagement that turns young Americans into future STEM leaders. Infosys recognises that in order to get the right people into the right roles, while also ensuring upward mobility, we can’t rely on past approaches. Through this partnership, Infosys renews its commitment to provide equal opportunity for all and strive for a workforce that resembles the cultural makeup of America,” said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.

Ultimately, students will have an opportunity to interview for roles at Infosys. Infosys will also support on-campus informational sessions to maximise the program’s reach with the eventual goal of moving more than 1,600 students through the career program.

Dr. Harry L. Williams, President & CEO, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, said, “It’s time today’s technology leaders champion the talent of HBCU graduates. We believe HBCUs possess the power and the people to create a more equitable society, that’s why we work so diligently to ensure their sustainability and strengthen their capacity to continue to produce top talent who are prepared to change the face of leadership in business and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to launch this new initiative with TQRP at a time that our country needs dynamic and diverse educators. The statistics are clear that K12 students have higher rates of educational performance when they have teachers in the classroom who reflect their backgrounds. The TQRP Summer Institute is an exceptional program that reflects the values of the Foundation to promote K12 computer science education in under-represented communities. We look forward to the scaled impact that will result from this new partnership, says Kate Maloney, Executive Director, Infosys Foundation USA.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.