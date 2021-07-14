Infosys to Hire 35,000 Graduates Amid COVID as Demand for Tech-based Jobs on Rise

The demand for tech-based jobs is on a rise. Infosys will be hiring as many as 35,000 graduates for the financial year 2022. Infosys had a total employee base of 2.67 lakh at the end of June quarter, as compared to 2.59 lakh in the March quarter.

According to experts, there has been a demand in tech-based jobs in the recent past due to the increase in work-from-home activities because of the pandemic. Jobs in edtech, health-tech, and fintech sectors have grown significantly in the past few months.

“We plan to meet this demand by expanding our hiring program of college graduates for FY 22 to 35,000 globally," Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao told The Mint.

Infosys, Bengaluru along is expected to report 22.7 per cent in quarterly profit as of on June 30 with consolidated net profit rising to Rs 5,195 crore in the three months while revenue operations rose to 17.9 per cent to Rs 27,896 crore.

Tata Consulting Services (TCS) too had earlier stated it will be hiring more than 40,000 freshers from campuses. The company had reported a 29 per cent rise in quarterly profit this week.

There has been an increased focus towards the IT industry due to digitisaion of organisation. The IT industry recorded the highest growth in hiring in May’21 versus May’19. “Hiring for tech roles has also seen an uptick in non-IT sectors as well. Industries like FMCG, education/teaching, animation/gaming, retail and insurance have seen an upward demand for tech professionals," Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com had told news18.com.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here