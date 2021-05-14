INFS Launches Yoga Protocol Instructor Course

The Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS) has launched an Yoga Protocol Instructor course, admissions to which will begin from May 14, 2021. The course curriculum will cover the fundamental knowledge about yoga, yogic texts and yogic principles that will enable students with the skills to efficiently practice yoga asanas as well as teach others about yoga practices.

The Yoga Protocol Instructor course is aligned to the Yoga Certification Board’s ‘Yoga Protocol Instructor’ certification, which is approved by the Ministry of AYUSH.

Practical demonstrations and skill sessions will be an essential part of the course by INFS. The Yoga Protocol Instructor course will inculcate practical and theoretical sessions to help build qualified yogic professionals. Besides, the institute will also offer the option of upgrading the certification to ‘Yoga Protocol Instructor’ accredited by the Yoga Certification Board at a minimal amount for enhanced career opportunities.

Candidates who are 18 years and above and have completed class 12 from a recognised board is eligible for the Yoga Protocol Instructor Course.

Jyoti Dabas, Founder and CEO, INFS commented on the announcement, “Yoga is an evolving and a globally renowned practice. It is recognized for the mental and physical fitness benefits it offers. At INFS, we always strive to deliver quality education that aims to equip students with skills and tools that allows them to chase more job opportunities. The Yoga Protocol Instructor Course has been developed to support the ambitions of those that enjoy Yoga and would like to be professionals. With an increased demand for professional trainers in this field, the course is recognized by the Yoga Certification Board and will prove to be valuable for students.”

Dr Harsha Joshi, Program Director, INFS said, “We are extremely glad to launch a YCB and Ministry of AYUSH accredited Yoga course for all that will enable students to become a professional yoga instructor and kickstart their career in the globally rising and promising field of Yoga.”

