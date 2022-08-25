'Inhumane Torture' by Junior Resident Doctors at Yavatmal's SVN Medical College, Ragging Complaint Filed

A ragging complaint has been filed against junior third-year resident doctors for allegedly harassing a first-year student of MS General Surgery at Shri Vasantrao Naik Medical College in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district. In her complaint addressed to the dean of the medical college, the guardian of the first-year student alleged that the victim was prevented from going to his own hostel room even when there was no work in the wards or the OPD.

The complainant added that the junior residents of the first year were forced by the seniors to stay in doctor’s rooms in the wards which eventually left them sleep-deprived. The letter added that it is “inhumane torture.” A copy of the complaint was shared online on Twitter by DAMS-eMedico director, Dr Sumer Sethi. “This is unacceptable. We all need to do our bit to create a culture of learning and mutual respect for our juniors and resident doctors,” he tweeted.

This is unacceptable. we all need to do our bit to create a culture of learning and mutual respect for our juniors and resident doctors #MedTwitter pic.twitter.com/pAcoZ7VGJn — Dr Sumer Sethi (@sumersethi) August 24, 2022

The JR-3 candidates allegedly forced their juniors to stand throughout the night and made them write reports stooping on a low table even when they could have done sitting on a table on a chair. The complainant added that the act resulted in back problems and posture issues for many first-year junior resident doctors. If any JR-1 was found to be dozing, the seniors pulled their hair and doused water on their faces.

The complainant added that her ward developed Cellulitis in his left leg due to non-stop standing and no rest in just a few days after joining the college in March this year. She alleged that when the ward returned to join the college after a short break for treatment, the seniors treated him with contempt and humiliation.

The victim’s Cellutlitis worsened again after continuous harassments by the accused JR-3. The complaint wrote that senior authorises were informed about the ongoing ragging on the campus but no action was taken against the accused. The victim alleged that he was also forced to do the personal task of the senior even with his deteriorating health condition. The college is yet to respond or take any action against the accused doctors.

