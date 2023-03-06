INI CET 2023: AIIMS Releases Exam Dates For July Session, Check Schedule Here

The examination dates for the July 2023 session of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) have been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. As per the latest updates, the INI CET July 2023 session exam will be held on Sunday, May 7 and the result is scheduled to release on Saturday, May 13.

Students who want to appear for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test July session can check the exam schedule at aiimsexam.ac.in. The INI CET 2023 registration is likely to be conducted between March and April this year. As of now, AIIMS New Delhi has not yet announced the application dates.

The Combined Entrance Test is held for students seeking admission to postgraduate programmes such as MD, MS, MCh (6 years), DM (6 years) and MDS at AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Bibinagar, Bathinda, Patna, Raipur, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Rishikesh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and other institutes of national importance.

Furthermore, the INI CET postgraduate (PG) January session 2024 exam will be held on November 5, 2023. As per the schedule, the January 2024 session result will release on November 11, 2023. It is to be noted that all the INI CET examination dates are tentative in nature, and can change by the institute with time.

AIIMS has also announced the examination and result dates for the Institute of National Importance Super Specialty Entrance Test (INI SSET), BSc (Honours) Nursing 2023, and BSc (Honours) Para-Medical Course exam. The INI SSET July 2023 and January 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on April 29 and October 22, 2023, respectively. While the recruitment exam for nursing officers (NORCET) 2023 will be held on September 17 whereas, for BSc (Honours) Nursing 2023 and BSc (Honours) Paramedical, the test will be conducted on June 3.

