INI CET Counselling 2021 Result for First Round Declared at aiimsexams.org; Check Here

INI CET 2021 seat allotment result | The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the first round seat allotment result for Institute of National Importance Common Entrance Test 2021 at aiimesexams.org. Those who appeared for the AIIMS INI CET 2021 counselling can check their result by searching for their roll number in the list.

Shortlisted candidates are offered admission to MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, January 2021 Session in AIIMS- New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru and PGIMER Chandigarh. The institute conducted the INI CET 2021 choice filling process between December 15 to December 19. AIIMS INI CET 2021 round 1 seat allocation result: How to check

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.org.

On the homepage, click on ‘Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation for INIs for PG Courses Jan 2021 Session’ under important announcement.

AIIMS INI CET 2021 round 1 seat allocation result will be displayed in PDF format

Download the INI CET 2021 seat allocation list and search for your roll number.

Candidates can also check the INI CET 2021 seat allocation list directly by clicking on the link provided here

https://www.aiimsexams.org/pdf/INI-CET_1st_Online%20Seat%20Allocation_Result-MDMS-MDS-NET.pdf

Those whose name is there in the INI CET 2021 seat allotment list will have to log in to the official website of AIIMS and select either ‘ACCEPT allotted seat and DO NOT WISH TO PARTICIPATE in further rounds of online Seat Allocation’ or ‘ACCEPT allotted seat and WANT TO PARTICIPATE in 2nd ROUND of online Seat Allocation’ by 5.00 PM on December 26, 2020. Failing to do might lead to the loss of the allotted seat and their candidature will also be cancelled.

The candidate accepting the allotted seat and not willing to participate in 2nd round of counselling will have to report at the allotted Institute by 5.00 PM on December 28, 2020, with the provisional admission letter, seat allocation letter and original certificates or photocopies of certificates with the receipt of the admission fee.