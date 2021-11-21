INI CET Results 2022: What's Next? How to Secure Admission

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has announced the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI‐CET) for the January 2022 session. The results were declared on November 20 at the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.org. The INI CET 2022 result is available in the pdf form on the online portal. It includes details such as roll number, category, All India Rank (AIR), percentile scores, etc.

To qualify for INI CET 2022, students belonging to the unreserved category, EWS, sponsored, deputed, foreign nationals, and OCI need to secure a minimum of 50 percentile while those from SC, ST, OBC, and PwD need to secure at least 45 percentile.

INI CET 2022: What’s next

AIIMS will conduct the seat allotment process for INI CET 2022 through a counselling process in the online mode. The counselling dates will be notified by the institute in due course of time on the official website. Candidates will be allocated seats on the basis of their merit. AIIMS is expected to conduct at least two counselling rounds followed by an open round.

Candidates will have to register themselves for the counselling process during which they will be asked to provide their choice of college and course. On the basis of the choices filled by the candidates, number of seats in colleges, and the merit of the candidates, they will be allocated the seats. Candidates will then need to accept or reject the allocated seats. They will then have to report to the colleges for further document verification and completion of the admissions process.

INI CET 2022: Documents required during counselling

— INI-CET registration form

— INI CET admit card

— Mark sheet, degree certificate of MBBS/BDS exams

— Class 10, 12 mark sheet

— Date of birth proof

— Category certificate, if applicable

INI CET 2022 was conducted on November 14 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. For those who have received the same marks in the exam, there will be tie-breaking criteria. The candidates with fewer negative marks will be preferred. If the tie still persists, the candidate will older age will be preferred.

Those who clear the exam will next be counselling for admissions to Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) courses across AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER, Chandigarh and NIMHANS, Bengaluru. The students will be allocated seats and colleges on the basis of the scores obtained by them in INI CET 2022.

