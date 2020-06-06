Institute of Distance Education, Madras University Declares Results for MBA Exams at ideunom.ac.in

Institute of Distance Education (IDE), University of Madras has on Saturday, 6 June, declared the result of MBA examination held in December 2019. Candidates can check the result on the website ideunom.ac.in.

How to check Madras University IDE MBA December 2019 Result:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madras University IDE ideunom.ac.in

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, under the latest event tab, click on the link that mentions IDE - M.B.A. DECEMBER 2019 EXAMINATION RESULTS PUBLISHED ON 06-06-2020

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you need to key in your enrolment number

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Your Madras University IDE MBA result will be displayed on the screen

Here's a direct link to check the IDE, University of Madras, MBA December 2019 exam results.

On June 1, IDE, University of Madras, has announced the UG/Diploma/Cert./CLIS/BLIS/MLIS degree exam results which were also conducted in December last year.

The University of Madras has developed Institute of Distance Education in 1981 to help learners to achieve their educational, career and personal goals. IDE is currently offering 15 Undergraduate Courses, 20 postgraduate courses under CBCS Pattern, 16 diploma courses and 12 certificate courses.