Intel to Set up 100 Data Centric Labs Across Engineering Colleges to Train Students

Intel will set up 100 data-centric labs imparting skills related to emerging technologies over the next year across universities and engineering colleges in India. This is part of the tech giant’s new programme called Unnati which aims at equipping engineering students with industry-relevant data-centric skills.

“The initiative will provide the country’s higher educational institutions with long-term capabilities in technology and lab infrastructure, enabling a greater focus on research and innovation," says Intel.

The programme will allow institutions to have a choice of lab variants to suit their budgets and based on where they stand in their technology and infrastructure journey. It “strives to broaden access to technology infrastructure for educational institutions across all tiers," says Intel.

Each lab will include hardware and software stack recommendations from Intel, course content, and course completion certificates for the engineering students. Currently, labs are available for artificial intelligence (AI), FPGA solutions, and AI Internet of Things (AIIoT). Several other technologies will be added gradually including smart mobility and security, says the MNC.

The implementation of the programme will be supported by a network of system integrators across India who can customize the lab configuration to suit each institution’s requirements, train the faculty on course content, and provide ongoing maintenance support. The emphasis is on hands-on experiences that build confidence among students in the use of hardware and software toolkits. The programme will enhance the curriculum in higher education so that students and faculty are equipped with data-centric skills is an important foundational element for progress in India’s digital transformation journey, says Intel.

The Intel Unnati Programme has been piloted across 15 colleges that are in the process of setting up Centres of Excellence on their campuses. Out of the total three labs are currently operational.

“VIT-AP is involved in an active process of applied learning with the help of experienced faculty who enable the students to channel their talent and intellect to contribute towards the development and sustainability of society,” says Dr SV Kota Reddy, vice-chancellor, VIT-AP University.

“With its focus on data-centric technologies, Intel Unnati labs provide an excellent platform for students to build industry-relevant skills in emerging technologies like AI, HPC, FPGA and AIIoT. Intel Unnati complements our current programs and curricula well, and I view it as a strong ally to realize our vision and build a research and innovation ecosystem that produces impactful work,” adds Reddy.

