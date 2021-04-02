Intelligence Bureau ACIO Tier I Result 2020 Declared at mha.gov.in, Check here

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared the result of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Grade-II/ Executive Tier I on its official website. The candidates who had appeared for the written exam can now check the result on the Home Ministry’s official website, www.mha.gov.in. This exam was conducted to fill 2000 vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive. Those aspirants who clear the Tier 1 exam will be eligible to sit for the Tier 2 exam.

The selection process for the post involves, Tier 1 exam which is an Online Multiple Choice Question paper followed by Tier 2 exam which is a descriptive paper. Those who qualify both Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams are then called for the final round which is the interview. All those who make it through the interview get recruited for the post.

Open any internet browser of your choice and search for home ministry’s website, www.mha.gov.inLook for the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage. Under that section you will see a hyperlink that reads, “Result of Tier-I Exam of ACIO-II/Exe Exam-2020 (35.97 KB).” Click on itA PDF file will open in a new window. There will be a link mentioned in the document that the candidate will have to copy, paste in the search bar and hit enterThe Tier-I of ACIO-II/Exe Exam – 2020 result will open in a new windowMake sure you download and take a print of the document for future reference

The result document mentions roll numbers and categories of the shortlisted candidates. Apart from these two things no other detail is mentioned. The computer based test of Tier 1 exam was held between February 18 and February 20.