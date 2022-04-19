Intelligence Bureau is Hiring 150 Assistant Central Intelligence Officers via GATE Scores, Salary up to Rs 1,42,400

The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, has started the registration process for the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) exam 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the post of ACIO Grade-II/ Technical may complete the registration online at MHA’s official website, mha.gov.in by May 7.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

A total of 150 posts have been notified in the recruitment process, out of which, 56 are candidates with specialisation in computer science and technology discipline and 94 are for graduates in electronics and communication. The recruitment is subject to the existing reservation policies of the government.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: To be eligible for the recruitment, candidates must have a valid GATE 2020, 2021 or 2022 scorecard in electronics an communication or computer science and information technology. Additionally, the candidates must have completed their BTech or BE degree or master’s degree in relevant subjects from a government recognized university.

Age limit: The age limit for IB ACIO exam 2022 is 18 to 27 years. However, the upper cap is relaxed by 5 years for SC and ST candidates and by 3 years for candidates belonging to the OBC category. In the case of departmental candidates, the age limit is further relaxed for up to 40 years provided that the applicant has completed at least 3 years of regular and continuous service in IB.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to Home Ministry’s official portal

Step 2: On the homepage click on the ‘What’s New’ section and then on the IB ACIO Exam 2022 notification

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page requiring you to register on the website by providing the required details

Step 4: Log in to your account with the newly created registration details and fill out the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Attach soft copies of the required documents and click on submit button

Step 7: Save the acknowledgement for future use or reference

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Only male candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. All other candidates are exempted from paying any fee for participating in the recruitment process.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates, up to 10 times the number of vacancies, will be shortlisted based on the GATE scores will be called directly for an interview. The date, time and centre of the interview would be intimated to the shortlisted candidates through e-mail.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Salary

The salary of selected candidates will be between Rs 44,900 up to Rs 1,42,400.

