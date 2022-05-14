Interested in a Career in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning? List of Internships to Apply for

Jobs are easy to get when you have a good experience in a field in which you want to make your future. Getting hired as interns definitely gives a person great office experience along with decent payment at the end of the month. Today we have come up with a list of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) internships for those who are willing to pursue their future in this particular field. Let’s check it out here:

Machine learning Internship at IIT Guwahati

It will be a work-from-home internship that will last for three months. IIT Guwahati has offered a great opportunity to aspirants as it also provides Rs 2000 per month incentive plus performance-based incentives. The last day to apply for the positions is May 27.

Machine learning internship at Kalyani Technologies

This will be a six-month work from office internship that offers a fantastic stipend of Rs 12,000 per month. Candidates selected for this internship will be required to work in Pune. Those who are willing to apply can do so by May 28.

Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence internship at Orbit Build & Clean India

A two-month internship at Orbit Build & Clean India allows candidates to do work from home. It will also give a stipend ranging from Rs 6000 to Rs 8000 at the end of the month. The deadline to apply is May 27.

Machine learning internship at SkillBit

SkillBit is looking to hire candidates for a period of 1 month. If it likes the work of the intern then a full-time job offer can also be extended. The company will pay an amount of Rs 15,000 for the period of internship. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by May 28.

Machine Learning Internship at Bilateral Solutions Private Limited

It is going to be a six-month internship that will require selected candidates to work in a place like Manali. Bilateral Solutions is going to offer a stipend ranging between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000. The last day to apply for the vacancy at this company is May 27.

Artificial Intelligence Internship at Pinnacle Software and Services

Pinnacle Software and Services Private Limited is hiring interns for a period of 6 months. Candidates who are selected will be asked to work from Thiruvananthapuram. The company will provide a stipend of Rs 6000 per month to its employees. The deadline to apply here is May 28.

Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning Internship at Parkzap Labs

This internship will require candidates to work from the office which is located in Gurgaon. The Parkzap Labs will give a stipend to its interns between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 per month for a period of 6 months. The last day to apply is May 27.

