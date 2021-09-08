International Literacy Day 2021: 10 Indian States, Union Territories with Highest Literacy Rates

The literacy rate is a vital socio-economic factor, especially for a developing nation like India. In the 75th round, the National Survey of India published a report on ‘Household Social Consumption: Education in India.’ The report ranks various states on the basis of their literate population. Even though India fell short of achieving 100 percent, it still stood at an aggregate of 77.7 percent. The highest literacy rate was achieved by Kerala, while the lowest rate went to Andhra Pradesh.

Today, celebrating International Literacy Day, we bring you a list of the top 10 literate states and Union territories in the country:

Kerala

Kerala tops the list with a 96.2 percent literacy rate. According to the 2011 census, almost 96.11 percent of males and 92.07 females were literate in the state.

Delhi

Delhi comes second in the list with a literacy rate of 88.7 percent, with the male literacy rate standing at 90.94 percent and the female literacy at 87.33 percent.

Uttarakhand

With 87.6 percent, Uttarakhand comes third with a male population literacy rate at 87.4 percent and 70.01 percent literacy rate for the female population.

Himachal Pradesh

Cradled by the mighty Himalayas, Himachal Pradesh has an aggregate literacy rate of 86.6 percent. The literacy rate for the male population falls at 89.53 percent, while the female literacy at 75.93 percent.

Assam

Assam has 85.9 percent of its population, falling in the literate category. The literate male population makes up 77.85 percent of the population, while the literate female population is 66.27 percent large.

Maharashtra

After Assam, with an 84.8 percent literacy rate, comes Maharashtra. The state has a total of 88.38 percent males and 75.87 percent females who are considered literate.

Punjab

Punjab has a literacy rate of 83.7 percent. The agricultural state of the country has a male literacy rate of 80.44 percent and a female literacy rate of 70.73 percent.

Gujarat

One of the essential regions on the Western Coast, Gujarat has an aggregate literacy rate of 82.4 percent. The male literacy rate in the state is at 85.75 percent, while the female literacy rate falls behind by a significant margin, at 69.68 percent.

West Bengal

With male literacy rate and female literacy rate at 81.69 percent and 70.54 percent, the state of West Bengal gained a literacy rate of 80.5 percent.

Haryana

Haryana, another agricultural state of the country, has a total literacy rate of 80.4 percent. After Rajasthan, Haryana has the highest gap between male and female literacy rates. The former amounts to 84.06 percent, while the latter amounts to 65.94 percent.

