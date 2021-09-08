International Literacy Day 2021: Images, Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Status on Literacy and Education

International Literacy Day 2021 is celebrated on September 8. The day as the name suggests aims at making more and more people aware about the importance of literacy for each individual. This year the theme of the day has been finalised as ‘Literacy for a human-centered recovery, Narrowing the digital divide.’

This theme has been kept as due to coronavirus, many children across the globe were unable to access education online for lack of equipment like phones and laptops. It is in such times that the importance of literacy has increased by many folds as individuals will now have to step in and help those who have lost touch with education. The first International Literacy Day was held in 1966. The day came into being because of the efforts put in by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Here is a look at some quotes to inspire you on the occasion of International Literacy Day 2021:

The roots of education are bitter, but the fruits are sweet. – Aristotle

Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school. – Albert Einstein

Education without values, as useful as it is, seems rather to make man a more clever devil. ― C.S. Lewis

Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire. ― W.B. Yeats

Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself. – John Dewey

A person who won’t read has no advantage over one who can’t read. – Mark Twain

Education is a better safeguard of liberty than a standing army. – Edward Everet

Upon the subject of education … I can only say that I view it as the most important subject which we as a people may be engaged in. – Abraham Lincoln

Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self-confidence. ― Robert Frost

They cannot stop me. I will get my education if it is in the home, school, or any place. – Malala Yousafzai

You can motivate the people around you to work towards ensuring education and literacy for all by sending these messages on International Literacy Day 2021:

It is time to bring positive change to the world. Make sure you educate everyone in your family. Happy International Literacy Day 2021!

The only way to bring a positive change is by educating everyone irrespective of their caste and class. This International Literacy Day, take a pledge to do your bit.

Literacy is the key to a better tomorrow. Happy International Literacy Day!

International Literacy Day reminds us that it is extremely important to make every individual literate. Make sure you don’t forget this important reminder.

The foundation of every society is its education and so a key to a better society begins with literacy. Happy International Literacy Day!

Let education drive you to your passion, and motivate you for a better tomorrow. Happy International Literacy Day!

On this International Literacy Day, let’s spread the importance of education among each and every human in the world.

Send every child to school, and never forget education is everyone’s right. Happy International Literacy Day!

Complete literacy is the dream of our country and we can achieve it with our continuous hard work. Happy International Literacy Day.

Education is the door that opens, discovers, revives, invents, a whole new world for you. Wishing you Happy International Literacy Day.

