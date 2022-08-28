International Teachers’ Olympiad 2022 Announced

The International Teachers’ Olympiad 2022—a multinational Olympiad for teachers, has been announced. The goal of the Olympiad is to determine the effectiveness of teaching practices across global teaching standards & empower teachers for hybrid classrooms, the changing modalities, evolved pedagogies, and innovative practices.

The registration for the Olympiad will begin on September 1,2022. As per the, organisers of the event, Suraasa (Les Transformations), top teachers from the Olympiad will also win cash prizes. The Olympiad is expected to draw participation from 100,000 teachers of various nationalities across the globe.

Teachers participating in the Olympiad would be able to assess their state & national level position with their percentile scores. They will also get a personalised analysis of their pedagogy skills and a six-month action plan with expert recommendations from international teacher educators. This will ensure that all students at all levels of education are taught by qualified, professionally trained, and well-equipped teachers in line with the National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST), recommendations made in NEP 2020, and with international teaching practices across the globe.

During the Olympiad, schools will get a separate report with aggregated, overall scores of all their teachers combined along with an action plan for enhancing student achievement & engagement in their classrooms. This will help them as well as their teachers to approach professional development & growth in a more data-aware manner, claimed the event organisers, in a press release.

Rishabh Khanna, leading Cognitive Scientist and Suraasa CEO shares his thoughts about the Olympiad, “Teachers are highly underappreciated and underrated. We believe that the International Teachers’ Olympiad will go a long way in getting them the much-deserved recognition by highlighting their expertise in the world. It will act as a tool for teachers to discover their true teaching potential by identifying their individual strengths and giving them a concrete plan of action to achieve their goals.”

“This might be one of the many new initiatives that would propel the country to the global forefront of education by diagnosing the problem as well as delivering remedies to direct stakeholders. At the same time, it also puts deserving teachers under the limelight catapulting the teaching profession at the heart of education transformation,” added the release.

