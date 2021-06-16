International Universities Collaborate to Offer Online LLM Degree, Admissions Open

A group of institutes from across the world have come together to offer an online LLM degree to lawyers, chartered accountants, and company secretaries in Asia and Africa. The course will be available via LawSikho — a leading online legal education platform. It is being offered as a result of collaboration between Warsaw Management University, Poland, UNIES Business School, Germany, and Limburg Graduate School of Business, Netherlands.

The online LLM course offers two specialisations including international trade and taxation, and business law and commercial transactions are now open for admission. The first batch will start in October. The course has been designed to focus on practical education to hone legal professionals with industry-friendly skills.

Apart from litigating lawyers, who want to develop their commercial disputes acumen, these course will also cater to lawyers who want to work in commercial transactions, banking, and finance as well as in-house counsel roles, especially in organizations with international exposure.

These courses aim to enable young legal professionals to tap into the growing remote work trend with cutting-edge knowledge, skills, and track record to access a global job market.

These courses can be accessed from anywhere, and classes are typically scheduled beyond work hours to make these courses accessible for busy legal professionals and working lawyers.

Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO of LawSikho said, students from different countries will bring different perspectives and their own set of expertise to the course.

Prof Hon. Dr. H.C. Jovan Didier, DBA Director, UNIES Business School of CH-Warsaw Management University said, “The LLM programme supports you in your academic or professional career development and is designed for high potential professionals with a practice orientation. We will instill in our students key ingredients required for success in international law firms - advanced & specialised legal training, commercial acumen and the ability to work in a multinational legal environment.”

