International Yoga Day: Online Courses to Learn All About Yoga

The International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21, across the world. First started by the United Nations in 2015, it marks the day to raise awareness about the many benefits of practising yoga. As per the UN, this year the theme is ‘Yoga for Well-Being’ to promote both the physical and mental well-being of humanity, which “has never been more relevant."

Yoga is also considered as a great career choice. A person can opt for Yoga as a full-time course offered at various universities to make it a profession. Alternatively, one can opt for short-term online courses in yoga to be a trained/certified yoga professional. Here are few such courses:

Chair Yoga for Seniors & Beginners - Udemy

This course is suited for seniors, persons with limited mobility or injuries, office workers, individuals with disabilities, weight issues or inflexibility and yoga teachers. Through this course, one will learn chair yoga poses to improve strength and flexibility, develop balance and ease stress and anxiety. It will also relieve aches and pains, especially in the neck and shoulders. It contains a video lesson divided over five sections and a total of 2 hour 41 minutes in length.

Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga Teacher Training Online - Sampoorna Yoga

The 200-hour online yoga teacher training course is an intensive programme designed to teach the Ashtanga Primary Series and Vinyasa Flow style. It is based on the eight limbs of Ashtanga yoga, not just on the Asana practice. It will also put emphasis on meditation techniques and mindfulness. This comprehensive curriculum covers yoga philosophy based on the Patanjali’s yoga sutras, yogic lifestyle and ethics, yogic diet, anatomy, and physiology.

Beginner’s Course (Yoga 1) - Sivananda India

Learn the basics of yoga in six days with this course. Those who apply forthis course will develop strength and flexibility, sharpen the mind, and learn to relax deeply. The course includes 11 basic hatha yoga postures (asanas), practice breathing techniques (pranayama), and step-by-step guide to building up gradually to the dynamic sun salutation. Starting from June 21 to 26, applicants will have to pay a course fee of Rs 1551.

Beginner’s Course in Yoga - Heartfulness

This beginner’s level course will consist of 25 hours of theory videos and asana classes. This course is meant to provide all the elements to understand yoga, it’s philosophy, it’s goal, the practices and how it has evolved over time. All the classes are pre-recorded and can be seen at your own time. The classes can be availed at a price of Rs 3000.

Certificate Course In Yoga - Kaivalyadhama

This 30 days yoga certificate course is a stepping stone for yoga seekers who wish to pursue a career in this field. It will provide a in-depth understanding of yoga covering the textual, psycho-physiological, and practical aspects, teaching methods in yoga. This online course is available for Rs 15,000.

