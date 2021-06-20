International Yoga Day: UGC, Ayush Ministry Start Virtual Campaign, Ask Colleges to Participate

In a letter to vice-chancellors and principals, the University Grants Commission (UGC) along with Ministry of Ayush has asked students and staff of the colleges to participate in a virtual campaign to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21. The commission has urged them to participate in the 45-minute Common Yoga Protocol (CYP).

In an official notification, UGC wrote, “All Universities and Colleges are requested to encourage Students, Faculty Members, Officers, Staff and their Family Members to participate in the 45-minute Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) on 21st June, 2021."

The Ministry of Ayush in association with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga has launched a mobile application named ‘Namaste Yoga’ to promote yoga among all sections of society. Designed as an information platform, a series of 10 episodes on various aspects of CYP is being telecasted on DD India at 7 pm from June 14 to June 21.

In another letter to higher education institutes (HEIs), UGC asked students and faculty members to observe the day virtually and follow all Covid-19 protocols and guidelines. It also advised against holding any yoga day event physically.

To register for the virtual events, candidates can log on to yoga.ayush.gov.in. The theme for this year’s yoga day has been finalised by UGC as “Be with Yoga, Be at Home”. It aims at building immunity and relieving stress. The staff members of colleges and universities have been requested to take a pledge for making yoga an integral part of their lives.

UGC has asked to make the most of the digital platforms and join the campaigns being run on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. The commission has also mentioned the important links for celebration of International Day of Yoga 2021:

Moreover, UGC has asked everyone to upload videos of themselves doing yoga and take part in the online event on June 21. It has also asked the colleges and universities to upload all details regarding the events carried out on International Yoga Day on the UGC website.

