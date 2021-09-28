Internshala Launches Programme to Upskill Graduates

Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, has announced the launch of the Super Skills’ initiative. Through this initiative, the platform is aiming at upskilling young graduates with in-demand skills by offering an 80 per cent discount on all the short-term trainings. Interested students could avail any training of their choice at a nominal price till October 1.

With more than 60 trainings in various fields like programming, business and management, design, data science, core engineering, career development, and creative arts, the platform helps learners gain extensive practical knowledge through comprehensive assignments and real-world projects.

Apart from the mainstream fields, the platform is also inclusive of off-beat courses to help students prioritise their passion and convert it into a full-fledged career. Despite pursuing or having secured a degree from a technical or non-technical domain, students can build a career in off-beat fields through trainings like digital art, French language, creative writing, calligraphy, animation, video editing, robotic process automation, and UI/UX design.

On the launch of the Super Skills initiative, Shadab Alam, Internshala Trainings lead said, “Indian youth are in no way less than superheroes. They constantly face challenges like inflation, unemployment, career gaps, and cut-throat competition. And yet, they composedly manage their regular coursework and focus on acquiring new skills through certified training programs. To help these superheroes continue upskilling and add super skills to their list of powers, we at Internshala Trainings, constantly strive to bring up-to-date, affordable, self-paced, and practice-oriented learning solutions."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here