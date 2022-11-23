CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » education-career » Internshala Launches Skill Development Scholarship Programme Worth Rs 1.5 Crore for College Students
1-MIN READ

Internshala Launches Skill Development Scholarship Programme Worth Rs 1.5 Crore for College Students

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 17:51 IST

New Delhi, India

The last date to apply for this scholarship is December 10, 2022 (Representative image)

The last date to apply for this scholarship is December 10, 2022 (Representative image)

The only criteria for selection is that the students should be amongst the top 10 rankers in their respective batches

Internshala Trainings, the skilling engine of Internshala has recently launched the Internshala Trainings Skill Development Scholarship Program. Through this initiative, the platform aims at skilling over 1 lakh meritorious college students from diverse domains including engineering, management, design, etc. The students will be given free training worth Rs 1.5 Crore in 75+ in-demand skills on the Internshala Trainings platform. The last date to apply for this scholarship is December 10, 2022.

The students pursuing their undergraduate or postgraduate degrees from any of the recognised colleges or universities in India are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The only criteria for selection is that the students should be amongst the top 10 rankers in their respective batches.

Read | National Merit cum Means Scholarship Deadline Extended to Nov 30

To avail the scholarship, the students need to reach out to their college faculty or trainings and placement officers and carry their marksheets along as a proof that they are amongst the top 10 rankers.

RELATED NEWS

Shadab Alam, Head - Internshala Trainings said, “There are a lot of talented and hardworking students in colleges and universities who can excel in their careers with the right skills and guidance. Through this scholarship, we aim to help them pick the skills that interest them and master them while they are still pursuing their degrees. With this initiative, we wish to impact 1 lakh students’ lives and hope that we can help them progress in their professional journeys.”

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 23, 2022, 17:51 IST
last updated:November 23, 2022, 17:51 IST