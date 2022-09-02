Internshala Offers Online Courses With Guaranteed Internships, Stipend up to Rs 10,000

Internshala has launched a range of online courses with guaranteed internships with minimum Rs 10,000 stipend per month. It includes specialisation courses in data science, full stack development, digital marketing, and human resource management. The aim is to equip students with the right skills and experience to help them build successful careers.

Students enrolling for any of these above-mentioned offered courses by Internshala will also receive placement assistance, it said. After completing their graduation, students will be taught to create resumes and write cover letters. It is then evaluated by industry experts, who provide job-relevant suggestions and feedback.

The newly launched offering by Internshala prepares students for job interviews. They are given practice material to prepare for mock interviews. After the interview, students receive performance feedback and suggestions for improvement.

Sharing how the course helped him land a job, Ravi Mistry said, “When I came across the digital marketing specializations, I found it worth the money because it offered not only real-time projects but also 1:1 doubt-solving sessions with experts. By the time I finished the course, I got hired at AMP Digital. My parents had questioned my decision to switch to digital marketing but getting the internship gave them (and me) a lot of confidence that this could work for me. They feel really good about it now.”

Venkat, another student who attended the course, said, “There was always a prompt response to everything I had doubts with. From building my resume to getting the interviews set up, everything was a smooth step by process.”

On the launch of the specialisation courses, Sumit Periwal, Head of Specialisations at Internshala, said, “Despite the number of career opportunities available today, college students and graduates still struggle to make a career in their dream field. With specialisations, our aim is to arm students with job-ready skills and build a secure career for them with a guaranteed internship. Over 1,000 students are already on their way to launch their careers in a guaranteed way.”

As a part of this new offering, Internshala has a robust student-centric support programme. All the courses have weekly live group sessions to clarify doubts. It also provides a ‘Q&A’ forum where students can ask questions while studying. In addition, the courses include 1:1 stand-up sessions to understand students’ progress, register their feedback and assist them if they have questions. The platform also offers 24*7 support to help students if they encounter any issues or problems during the course.

