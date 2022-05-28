Internship Alert! Check Out List of Internships to Apply For in Blockchain

Internships allow you to have a first-hand experience of being a professional while you are still in school or college. The exposure of an internship adds great value to the CV and boosts a candidate’s chances to secure a job. Some internships also offer stipends, enabling candidates to earn while getting a learning experience. If you have been looking to kickstart your career in blockchain, here’s a list of internships you may apply for this week.

Blockchain Development at NM Dev

NM Dev is looking to hire interns for a duration of two months. The internship opportunity comes with the benefit of working from home and candidates will be getting a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 during the engagement. The last date to apply is June 10 on the Internshala website.

Golang Blockchain Development Internship at Sarahna Industries

The internship at Sarahna Industries Private Limited would require the candidates to work from the company’s office which is in Noida. The duration of the engagement will be six months. Selected candidates shall be paid a monthly stipend ranging between Rs 8,000 to 10,000. The deadline to apply here is June 8 at the Internshala portal.

Blockchain Development at Nestech

This is a 3 months work from home internship and selected candidates will be paid Rs 15,000 as a monthly stipend. The last date of application is June 6 at Internshala. Selected candidates will have to brainstorm and help evaluate applications for new tools and technologies as they continually evolve. They will also have to maintain and extend current client- and server-side applications responsible for integration and business logic.

Blockchain Development Internship at Hashstack

The internship at Hashstack is going to continue for a time period of 6 months. Candidates will be required to work at the company’s office in Bangalore. During the service, a candidate would be paid a monthly stipend between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000. The last date to apply for the internship is June 7 at Internshala.

Blockchain NFT Development Internship at Ebisu Technologies

The internship is available to candidates from Bangalore or those who are ready to move to the city. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 during their engagement of 6 months at Ebisu Technologies Private Limited. The last date of application is June 6 at the official website of Internshala.

Blockchain Development at CybraneX

CybraneX has invited applications for hiring interns for a duration of three months. Selected will have to work from home and shall be paid a monthly stipend between 2,500 and 3,000. The application closes on June 4. Candidates interested to apply can do so at Internshala.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.