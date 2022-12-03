Internship Alert! Check Out Social Media Marketing Jobs to Apply For This Week

Internships help in kickstarting your career as you can add some experience in the related field and make your resume stronger. Many students look forward to applying for internships while they are studying in college as it helps them leave a great impression on employers later while looking for a job.

Today we have compiled a list of internships for social media marketing. Do not miss out on these opportunities and apply as soon as possible.

Digidesi - Digital Marketing & Design

This a 3-month internship that requires candidates to join the office located in Pune. Those who get selected will be receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000. At the end of the service period, candidates will be awarded a letter of recommendation and internship completion certificate. The last date to submit applications on the Internshala portal is December 14.

Titan Company Limited

The duration of this internship is 6 months. Candidates who get chosen will be given a stipend worth Rs 15,000 per month. They will be asked to join the office located in Bangalore. One of the primary responsibilities of the intern is spotting celebrity influencers within the Pune city. The deadline to submit applications via Internshala is December 9.

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited

This internship is based in Mumbai and it requires candidates who are available for a period of 3 Months. The monthly stipend that an employee will receive here is Rs 5,000. Candidates will be expected to work on cold calling, social media marketing, market research and competition mapping. The last date to complete the registration process on Internshala is December 7.

Corizo

Corizo is seeking interns for social media marketing who can work from home. It is a one month long internship. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. The last date to apply here through Internshala is December 17.

Dye It Yourself

Dye It Yourself, located in Jaipur, is recruiting eligible candidates for a period of 3 months. Selected candidates will earn Rs 7,000 per month. Planning and promotion of social media campaigns will be one of the main responsibilities along with developing new social media strategies. The last date to apply via Internshala is December 13.

