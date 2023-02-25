Internship Alert! Digital Marketing Jobs to Apply For This Week

With the increased penetration of the Internet, digital marketing has emerged as a hot career choice. The profession is also a well-paid one. Digital marketing is a form of marketing where companies promote their products and services via digital platforms such as social media, blogs, emails, and digital advertising. If you are into marketing and enjoy a fast-paced work environment, then digital marketing is the right career for you.

We have listed down a few companies that are currently recruiting interns in the digital marketing field. Those who are interested and eligible must apply as soon as possible:

Digital Marketing Internship in Greater Noida at Advert Pacific

The total duration of the internship is six months. Candidates who are selected by the company will be receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000. The deadline to apply via the Internshala portal is March 11. One of the key responsibilities will be to plan and direct marketing campaigns, Identify trends and insights.

Digital Marketing work from home internship at Exambazaar

This is a three-month-long internship. Candidates who are selected will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000. The last date to submit the online applications on Internshala is March 11. Interns will assist in social media posting such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, etc. They will also work on increasing the organic reach of engaging content across various social media platforms.

Digital Marketing work from home internship at Orangefox

Orangefox is seeking the right candidate available for three months. It is also going to offer a stipend of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 to selected candidates. Those interested can apply through Internshala before March 11. Interns will handle the work related to social media optimisation (SMO) and Pay-per-click (PPC). They will also manage social engagement, conversations and interaction within social media platforms.

Social Media Marketing work from home job/internship at Design Talk

Design Talk is hiring applicants for a three-month internship programme. The company will pay a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 to the selected candidates. Those who are interested can apply before March 11 via the Internshala portal. The work profile includes sharing creative ideas and tracking the audience, as well as coming up with a strategic plan for the social media platforms.

Social Media Marketing work from home job/internship at Oilcure Health & Beauty

The internship at Oilcure Health & Beauty is for a duration of two months. Candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 to 4,000. One of the main responsibilities of the intern will be to create reels and other videos for Instagram and Facebook pages. The last date to submit application forms on Internshala is March 11. Interested and eligible candidates should hurry and grab the opportunity.

