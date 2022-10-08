Internship Alert: From Business Analyst to Technical Writer, List of Jobs for Freshers

Are you a fresher and looking for a internship but can’t find a way to get one? Then you have arrived at the right place. It is a fact that freshers struggle to get their desired job since most companies hire candidates with good experience. However, they need not worry as today we have compiled a list of organisations presently recruiting fresh candidates for various positions. The following list may help you to land a job matching your skills and interest:

Manager Operations at Septanove Technologies Private Limited

The job location is in Gurgaon. Here employees will be required to manage online portals, work on vendor management, and accounting among other things. Applicants who get selected will be receiving an annual pay between Rs 2 lakh and 2.4 lakh. The last date to submit the online applications through the Internshala Portal is November 6.

Customer Relationship Executive at Young Elegance Life Care

Building and maintaining profitable relationships with customers/clients are going to be a basic responsibility for this position. Selected candidates will be working from the company’s office in Rajkot. The job comes with an annual salary of up to Rs 3 lakh. The deadline to apply via Internshala is October 11.

Business Analyst at Monster India

Among the key responsibilities, candidates would have to assist the company in its development of marketing strategy and hiring funnel. The job location is in Noida. Employees here would be receiving an annual pay of up to Rs 4 lakh. The last date to apply through the Internshala portal is November 6.

Technical Writer – I at BookMyShow

Working on the updating of the architecture diagram, API documents, weekly/monthly trackers and engineering reports will be a part of the main responsibilities for the job. Selected candidates would be paid an annual salary of Rs 3 Lakh. The job location is in Mumbai. The applications can be submitted online on Internshala before October 31.

Inside Sales Specialist at Skill-Lync

Here employees would be responsible for identifying new sales opportunities and handling inbound and outbound calls to follow up. The annual salary that will be paid to the candidates is up to Rs 7.5 Lakh. Selected candidates would be called to work from any of these locations- Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The last date for application submission via Internshala is November 2.

