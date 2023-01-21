Internship Alert! List of Graphic Designing Jobs to Apply for This Week

Graphic design is a great career choice, especially for those who are creative thinkers. These days, there are unique design requirements across every industry, and graphic designers are the ones who come to the rescue. A graphic designer’s job pays well but before you land yourself in a good company or get a good salary, doing an internship gives a great kickstart to your career.

We have compiled a list of organisations that are currently recruiting interns in the graphic design field. To avoid missing out, apply as soon as possible:

Graphic Design Internship in Pune at Fashion TV India

The duration of the internship at this renowned company is 6 months. Candidates who are selected will be receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000. The deadline to apply via the Internshala portal is 3 February. One of the key responsibilities will be to edit (Fashion) photographs and assist professional photographers.

Graphic Design Internship in Gurgaon at Bajaj Capital

This is a 3-month long internship. Selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000. The last date to submit the applications on Internshala is 3 February 2023. The interns will work closely with a team of designers to create a wide range of visual materials, which includes marketing materials, social media graphics, and web graphics among others.

Graphic Design Internship in Gurgaon at PVR Limited

PVR Limited is seeking the right candidate available for six months. It is also willing to offer a stipend worth Rs 15,000. Interested candidates can apply through Internshala before 3 February 2023. Interns will work on CMS support and resizing the movie poster as well as updating the trailer on the web or app.

Graphic Design Internship in Bangalore at Nykaa

One of India’s largest e-commerce beauty retailers – Nykaa is hiring candidates for a three months internship programme. The firm will pay a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 to the eligible candidate. Interested applicants must apply before 3 February via the Internshala portal. The work profile includes creating graphic designing posters and working on business analysis.

Graphic Design Internship at Peppermint Communications Private Limited

The internship here will last for 2 months. Candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 12,000. One of the main responsibilities of the intern will be to work with the digital marketing team to create marketing requirements for campaigns. The end date to submit application forms on Internshala is 26 January. So, hurry up and do not let the opportunity go.

