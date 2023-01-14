Internship Alert: List of Social Media Marketing Jobs to Apply For This Week

Internships are quite significant if a person has or is planning to venture into a professional field. It prepares one for the circumstances they can face in a job. They are also provided with experience and valuable skills. Often during college time, many students look forward to applying for internships, which can also boost their inner confidence and prepare them for job interviews.

Today, we have compiled a list of internships for social media marketing:

Unimonks

This a 2-month internship that requires candidates to join the office located in Delhi. Those who will get selected will be receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 to Rs. 6000 . At the end of the service period, candidates will be awarded a certificate. The last date to submit applications on the Internshala portal is January 27. The number of openings available in the company is four.

Triluxo Technologies Private Limited

The duration of this internship is 6 months. Candidates who get chosen will be given a stipend worth Rs 1,000 per month. The selected candidate will have to work from home. One of the primary responsibilities of the intern is to create and execute effective social media strategies. Candidates will be awarded a letter of recommendation and certificate after completion of the internship. The deadline to submit applications via Internshala is January 27.

Avaesa in Chennai

The duration of this internship is 6 months. Selected candidates will be given a stipend worth Rs 3,000 to Rs. 5000 per month. They will be asked to join the office located in Chennai. Candidates will be expected to plan, create and share innovative content that strengthens customer relationships with the company, increases brand awareness, as well as reflects the values of the organization. The deadline to submit applications via Internshala is January 25.

IB Experts For 7 On 7 Private Limited

The company is seeking interns for social media marketing who can join the office located in Mumbai. It is a three months long internship. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 11,000. The company has additionally informed that, after successful conversion to a permanent employee, the candidate can expect a salary of Rs 2 to 3 lakhs per annum. The last date to apply here through Internshala is January 25.

EunoiaYou

Eunoia located in Delhi is recruiting eligible candidates for a period of 3 months. Selected candidates will earn Rs 7,000 to Rs. 10,000 per month. Planning, developing, implementing, and managing the overall digital marketing strategy will be one of the main responsibilities. The last date to apply through Internshala is January 25.

