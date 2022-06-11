Internship Alert! List of Video Editing Internships to Apply for This Week

The video editing field of mass communication has witnessed a surge over the past years because of growth in opportunities, however, the fact is that if you don’t take the right decision at the right time it isn’t easy to make a successful future in any field. Kickstarting your career by doing internships can give you many benefits including stipends and in order to assist you, we’ve listed the companies currently hiring video editors.

Video editing internship at Fame World Educational Hub

This is a 3-month work from home internship looking for candidates who are immediately available. Apart from gaining experience, candidates stand a chance to earn a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000. Moreover, at the end of the internship, a participation certificate, as well as a letter of appreciation will be awarded. Those who are interested can apply latest by June 30 at the official website of AICTE internships.

Video Editing Internship at Viacom India LLP

Viacom India LLP is looking to hire candidates for a 6-month internship programme. The company has offices in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon so those who get selected will be required to work at any of these locations. A monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 will also be provided. The deadline to apply here is June 16 at Internshala portal.

Video Editing Internship at Cast India

This is a 6-month work from office internship. Candidates selected at Cast India would have to work from the office which is in Pune. The number of working days in a week would be 5. The company is willing to pay a stipend of Rs 7,000 per month. Those with relevant skills must apply at Internshala by June 22.

Video Editing Internship at Kafqa Ventures Private Limited

Kafqa Ventures has started this recruitment drive to seek candidates for a 3-months internship programme. Here, employees will be allowed to do work from home. The monthly stipend provided by the company is Rs 7,000. Candidates who wish to apply should do so by June 24 at Internshala official website.

Video Editing Internship at Offduty India

The internship programme at Offduty India will be for 3 months. The working location is the city of dreams, Mumbai. The company is offering a stipend of Rs 8,000 per month. Notably, if an employee’s performance is impressive then he or she can be hired for a full-time job. The last day to apply is June 23 through Internshala website.

Video Editing Internship at Third Eye Blind Productions

Third Eye Blind Production is hiring candidates only for a period of 1 month. The working location of this internship is in Mumbai. Out of every internship, it is paying the highest monthly stipend ranging between Rs 8000-12000. The online registration window will be closed by June 17 so apply before that. Interested candidates can apply at the Internshala portal.

