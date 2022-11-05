Internship Alert: List of WFH Graphic Designing Jobs to Apply for This Week

Graphic designing is an art that requires creativity and the ability to bring out-of-the-box ideas. The profession is quite rewarding and is opted for by many these days. If you are also aiming to become a graphic designer and bag a job in the field, then you need to first hone some vital skills. This purpose can be easily fulfilled with an internship where you can learn to channel your inner creativity to later excel as a graphic designer.

Below we have compiled a list of graphic designing internships you can apply for this week.

Graphic Design Internship at My Talk World Wellness Private Limited

My Talk World Wellness Private Limited has invited applications for a six-month internship. The opportunity is work-from-home. The day-to-day responsibilities of the selected interns include creating graphics for website, social media portals, and making posters. Selected candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs 600 per week. Candidates can apply through Internshala last by November 19.

Graphic Design Internship at Ink Factory

Advertising agency Ink Factory is hiring graphic designing interns for a work-from-home internship. The duration of the internship is four months. Selected candidates will be tasked with creating posts on social media to attract customers, producing original ideas, and conducting research. The stipend on offer is Rs 5,000 per month. Candidates can apply through Internshala last by November 18.

Graphic Design Internship at Ankit Kalra & Associates

Consultancy firm Ankit Kalra & Associates has invited applications for a work-from-home graphic designing internship. The duration of the internship is five months. Selected candidates will be required to create and merge different images and videos, design infographics, and brainstorm on mock-up design ideas. Interns can draw a stipend between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 per month on completion of the internship. The last date to apply through Internshala is November 18.

Graphic Design Internship at SwiftSafe

SwiftSafe, a cybersecurity company, has sought applications from interns for a 6-month graphic designing internship. The day-to-day responsibilities of selected candidates include developing and conceptualising UI/UX design, conducting research, and attending meetings. One is required to have a portfolio of professional UI/UX design work before applying for the work-from-home opportunity. The stipend on offer is Rs 3,000 per month along with incentives. The last date to apply through Internshala is November 18.

Graphic Design Internship at Wrencho

Wrencho is hiring interns for a 3-month work-from-home graphic designing opportunity. Selected candidates will have to create posts for social media, edit photos and videos, and deisgn banners, t-shirts, and make animations. The internship offers a stipend Rs 1,000 per month and incentives to selected interns. Candidates can apply online through Internshala. The last date to apply is November 18.

