Internship Alert! List of WFH Jobs at NGOs to Apply For This Week

It is no secret that companies look for experienced and skillful candidates during recruitment. The more versatile you are, the better the chances of making the cut. Is your column of work blank? Add some value to it with an internship. And what better way to start your career than working in the social sector helping others while adding skills to your CV?

To make it easier to find opportunities, we have compiled a list work from home openings in NGOs from Internshala.

Social Entrepreneurship at Hamari Pehechan

This is a one-month internship. There are 3000 openings for the profile. Selected candidates will have to work on social media campaigning, research, content writing, project management, and more. However, the NGO is not offering a stipend. If interested, apply for it by December 27.

Youth For Nature Conservation Programme Intern at WWF-India

Candidates applying for this profile should have an understanding of the importance of conservation in Indian biodiversity. Their job will be to represent WWF-India and its conservation work amongst peers and social circles. They have to work on being a youth representative and resource mobilizers. Additionally, they have to learn the art of raising funds for conservation. Skills required for the same are English written and spoken proficiency. If this is your forte, apply before December 27.

Fundraising at Tare Zameen Foundation

This work-from-opportunity is looking for candidates who are available for a month. The NGO is will pay a stipend of Rs 1000 in addition to incentives. If you think you have relevant skills and interests, the last date to apply for the same is December 29.

Crowdfunding at Simmi Foundation Organization

This is an adequate internship opportunity for candidates who are not available for a long duration. It is a two-week internship and the NGO is willing to offer a stipend of Rs 200-2000. The last date to apply for this internship is December 31.

Fundraising at Pawzz

It is a one-month internship. The NGO is looking for candidates who can join immediately. It is willing to offer a stipend of Rs 500-10,000 per month. Based your convenience, you can also apply for a part-time internship. To apply for this profile, visit the Internshala portal and send in your resume by December 30.

