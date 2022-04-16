Internship Alert: Part Time Jobs to Apply in Mass Communication Stream

Internships are crucial for honing valuable skills and meaningful knowledge. These help a student get job-ready and become eligible for the opportunities ahead. A mass communication internship gives you exposure to a wide range of fields. So, here is a list of mass communication internships that you can apply to this week with an opportunity to earn a stipend as well.

Company Secretary internship at IAAN School of Mass Communication

The IAAN School of Mass Communication has invited internship applications for the role of company secretary intern in the institute. The day-to-day responsibilities of the candidate include coordinating with senior staff, maintaining registers, and attending calls, among others. Candidates must have knowledge of computers, MS Office and must also know Hindi and English typing. The stipend on offer is between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 per month. Candidates can apply online through MNC Jobs India.

Mass communication and journalism internship at Dais World

Dais World is hiring interns for an apprenticeship and internship program. Candidates will be tasked with writing and editing articles, publishing on a live platform, learning the basics of on-field journalism, and learning to function as editorial assist. Candidates can apply through LinkedIn or the official website of Dais World.

Journalism internship at LRR Technologies

LRR Technologies has invited applications for the role of editorial interns. The internship will enable students to polish their English writing skills through interesting assignments. Successfully selected candidates can draw a stipend between Rs 3,000 and Rs 8,000 per month. Candidates can apply online through Glassdoor.

Public relations internship at CryptoMize

CryptoMize has invited applications for a three-month public relations executive internship in Delhi. The responsibilities include assisting in planning publicity strategies and campaigns, researching about clients and competition, and writing and producing presentations. Selected candidates will get a certificate upon the completion of the internship. One can apply online through the official website of CryptoMize.

Journalism internship at Exposing Now

Exposing now is hiring interns for a three-month journalism internship. The candidates will be tasked with news writing, reporting, interviewing, debating, and public speaking among others. The stipend on offer is Rs 2,000 per month while candidates can also get a chance to earn performance bonus. Candidates can apply online through Laimoon.

Mass communication internship at Loom Solar

Loom Solar has invited applications for mass communication internship. The responsibilities of selected candidates include preparing and writing content, preparing scripts for video marketing, anchoring, and finding engaging content related to news products. The stipend on offer is Rs 8,000 per month. Candidates can apply online through IndianJob24h.in.

