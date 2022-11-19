Internship Alert: Want to be a Fashion Designer? Check out These Job Opportunities

It is essential to start off your professional life with an internship to get better opportunities. Doing so will help you explore, gain experience, and hone your areas of interest. z

If you want to kickstart your career in fashion, you can always begin with internships. If you are facing difficulties finding a suitable role for you then worry not, you have come to the right place. We have curated a list of fashion internship opportunities for you to choose from.

Fashion Design at Swapnil Ranjan

Swapnil Ranjan is looking for interns for a duration of three months. The best part about this internship is that in addition to getting a stipend of Rs 4,000 per month, it comes with the benefit of working from home. The deadline to apply for the internship is November 28 at Internshala.

Read | NIFT 2023 Registration: Know How to Apply, Eligibility and Other Details

Fashion Design at BIBA Fashion Limited

People who are willing to move to relocate or work from Gurugram must apply at BIBA Fashion internship. It offers a stipend of Rs 5000 per month. The last date to apply for the four-month internship is December 1.

Fashion Design at Lanos Yvvas

If you are willing to start working immediately then apply at Lanos Yvvas. The company would require the candidates to work from its main office located in Delhi. The duration for the internship will be 6 months in which you will be getting a stipend of Rs 2500 per month. Moreover, the company will also give you incentives as per your performance. The last date to apply for the same is December 3.

Fashion Design at Jayvee Designs Private Limited

Jayvee Designs is looking for immediate interns to work with them for 6 months. Moreover, they are offering a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month. They will be needing the candidates to work from the company’s office in Gurgaon. The last day to apply for this internship is December 2.

Fashion Design at Sanchvi

People looking for an opportunity to work in Bangalore should apply at Sanchvi. They are immediately looking for interns. The duration for the same is 6 months and they will be offering the candidates a stipend of Rs 5000 per month. The last date to apply at Sanchvi is November 28.

Read all the Latest Education News here