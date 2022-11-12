Internship Alert: Want to be a Video Editor? Check Out List of Vacancies Available This Week

Working as a video editor requires a lot of creative abilities. This profession has a wide range of opportunities, but competition has grown as more people choose to pursue a career in it. The job of a video editor pays off well. Nevertheless, to get a good kick start in this field one must do internships. To assist you to get hired as an intern, we’ve compiled a list of companies that are actively looking for fresh employees. Check out the list below and apply where your skills and interests match.

Video Editing Internship at My Academy

This is a work-from-home internship that will last for a period of 3 months. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 7,000. Interested and eligible candidates can apply via the Internshala portal. The last date to do so is November 26.

Video Editing & Motion Graphics Internship at Team 121 Creators

Team 121 Creators are seeking candidates who are available for a period of 6 months. It is also willing to offer work from home to the selected applicants. They will be paid a monthly stipend ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000. At the end of the service period, candidates may receive a letter of recommendation as well. The deadline to send applications via Internshala is November 26.

Video Editing Internship at YOOF

It is a 6-month-long internship where candidates will be allowed to do work from home. Those who get selected will be earning a Stipend worth Rs 5,000 per month. The last date to submit applications on Internshala is November 25.

Video Editing & Video Creation Internship at Alphause Digital Consultancy Pvt Ltd.

This is a 2-month work-from-home internship. Chosen applicants will be able to earn a monthly stipend ranging between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,500. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is November 25.

Video Editing internship at IMumz

IMumz is looking for eligible candidates who can work from home for a period of 4 months. The monthly stipend of selected candidates will be between Rs 11,000 and Rs 13,000. The last date to fill out applications on Internshala is November 26.

