Internship Alert: Work-from-home, Digital Marketing Jobs to Apply for This Week

Digital marketing is a broad field that necessitates sharp minds and exceptional selling skill sets. Most companies hire individuals who have the ability to make their products look the best among the rest and subsequently get more buyers. If you’re pursuing a course in this field and looking forward to building a career in it, then what else could be a better way of kickstarting other than doing internships.

To make things easy, we have compiled a list of internship opportunities in digital marketing that have opened this week. Select the one which suits you the best:

Digital Marketing at OpenThrone

It is a work-from-home internship seeking candidates for a period of 6 months. The company is willing to offer a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 to the applicants who get selected. Besides monthly stipend employees would be able to make some incentives as well. The last to submit applications through the Internshala portal is August 6.

Also read| Want to Work With Govt? List of Internships in Public Sector

Digital Marketing at ETark

ETark is calling out for applications from eligible candidates who are available for a period of 2 months. It will allow employees to do work from home. The selected candidates would be able to earn a whopping stipend of Rs 1 lakh during the service. The deadline for application submission via Internshala is August 5.

Digital Marketing at Stalwart Lifesciences Private Limited

This is also a work-from-home internship programme that will last for 3 months. Selected candidates would be receiving a stipend ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 per month. Those who are interested and eligible can apply through the official portal of Internshala till August 6.

Digital Marketing at Theatre Dots

Theatre Dots is looking for candidates who are available for a period of 3 months. Those who get selected have to go nowhere as this is a work-from-home opportunity. At the end of each month, candidates would be receiving a stipend worth Rs 5,000. Check if you are eligible to apply here and submit the applications on Internshala prior to August 5.

Digital Marketing at Radhika International

Those looking for short-term work can apply for Radhika International’s internship programme. Here interns are being hired for one month and will receive Rs 1,000 at the end of their service. Interested? So, why wait? Apply now through Internshala before August 31.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here