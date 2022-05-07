Internship Alert: Work With a Cause, List of NGOs Looking for Interns

Internships are a great way to hone valuable skills and acquire knowledge that makes one eligible for future opportunities. Some internships also offer a chance to earn a monthly stipend as well. Besides these advantages, one can also indulge in internships to work for the welfare of society and do your bit for it. Here is a list of internships offered by NGOs that can help make a difference:

Outreach and Engagement internship at SuperHuman Race

SuperHuman Race has invited applications for a five-month outreach and engagement internship. This is a work-from-home role. The responsibilities of selected candidates include identifying new NGOs for collaboration, working on introducing new ideas for events, and reaching out to corporate employees among others. Candidates can earn a stipend between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 per month. The last date to apply through Internshala is May 19.

Fundraising internship at Womenite

Womenite is hiring interns for a week-long fundraising internship. This internship is also in work-from-home mode. Selected candidates will be tasked with generating new ideas and business opportunities to increase fundraising, working on establishing ongoing fundraising programs, and calling potential funders among others. Womenite will provide a certificate to the candidates on completion of the internship. One can apply online through Internshala. The last date to submit applications is May 20.

Teaching internship at Gavaksh India

Gavaksh India is inviting applications for the role of teaching interns. The internship offers work-from-home with a duration of four months. The day-to-day responsibilities of candidates include teaching students of Gavaksh online, taking doubt classes, covering NCERT exercises, and recording the sessions among others. The last date to apply through Internshala is May 20.

Documentation and Project Report Writing internship at ConnectFor

Digital volunteering platform ConnectFor has invited applications for a 2-month documentation and project report writing internship. The selected candidates will be tasked with planning, reporting, and drafting weekly and monthly reports, contributing to writing official and formal documents and submitting reports after feedback. Candidates can apply online through Internshala for this work-from-home role. Last date to apply is May 20.

Campus Ambassador programme at Society for Disease Control and Research

The Society for Disease Control and Research is hiring interns for the role of campus ambassadors who would represent the organisation in their college or institute. The internship is for one month and is for multiple locations including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, and North 24 Parganas. Selected candidates will be required to conduct several events and enhance membership registration, work closely with the marketing cell and organise Thalassemia screening programmes. Candidates can apply through Internshala last by May 20. The stipend will be given based on the performance of the intern.

Social Media Marketing internship at The First Step

Delhi-based NGO The First Step has invited applications for a 3-month social media marketing internship in Delhi. The responsibilities of candidates will include sharing daily work updates, valuing the duty, and working on social media marketing for the NGO. Candidates can apply online through Internshala by May 20.

Social Media Marketing internship at Women Who Win (WWW)

Women Who Win is hiring interns for a three-month social media marketing internship in Delhi. Selected candidates will be tasked with planning and executing social media marketing of the online marketplace, handling the regular promotion of campaigns and events, and maintaining the processes. The stipend being offered is Rs 3,000 per month. Candidates can apply online through Internshala by May 20.

Volunteering internship at Umeed – A Drop of Hope

Umeed – A Drop of Hope has invited applications for a one-month work from home volunteering internship. Interns will be tasked with giving presentations and making reports for various tasks, doing plantation at home from waste to best, promoting NGOs, and making notes from class 6-10 for slum students among others. The last date to apply through Internshala is May 19.

Philanthropy internship at Today’s Kalam Foundation

Today’s Kalam Foundation has invited applications for a two-month philanthropy internship. The opportunity is to work from home. Responsibilities include forwarding messages to donors, following up with donors, and raising funds. Candidates can earn a stipend of Rs 1,000 per month along with performance-linked incentives. The last date to apply through Internshala is May 19.

