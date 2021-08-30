Introduce New Reforms to Simplify Administrative, Financial Processes: UGC to Colleges

University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities and colleges to simplify the administrative and financial process in order to reduce the compliance burden in the Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs). In a letter, dated August 18, the UGC shared certain areas which have to be worked upon to streamline the above-discussed pitfall in the administration and financial process in educational institutions.

The letter directs the colleges and universities to initiate new reforms for simplification of methods in administration and finance. It also seeks to establish a centralised database or a central repository/portal for the pooling of data regarding HEIs.

The UGC has mentioned that the members felt the need for a streamlined automated system for accounting reforms acorss educational institutions. To streamline the process further, it suggested to have autonomy within the HEIs. The last point mentioned by the commission talks about the accessibility of internet facilities in rural areas.

The commission has requested the HEIs to submit a detailed report of suggestions for streamlining processes and reduction of compliance burden in the colleges and univeristies latest by August 31, 2021. The report has to be uploaded on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) of UGC.

Earlier this year, the Education Ministry and UGC organised two virtual workshops to streamline the forms and processes so that the compliance burden can be reduced in HEIs. These virtual workshops were organised on March 31 and April 19. Chancellors, vice-chancellors of central, state, deemed to be universities and directors of Institutes of National Importance (INI) had attended the program.

Writing to the vice-chancellors of all universities and directors of INIs, the commission stated that the areas have been identified on the basis of observations made by the members of UGC and the education ministry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here