Invigilator Suspended for Wearing Hijab in Karnataka SSLC Exams

Teacher suspended for wearing hijab in Karnataka SSLC exams (Representational Image)

Students have been banned from wearing hijab in schools after a verdict of the high court, however, till now there were no clear instructions for teachers.

An invigilator, Noor Fahima, has been suspended for wearing hijab to the Karnataka SSLC exams. Fahima was the invigilator at the KTSV School in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government had earlier asked students to follow the uniform norms during the board exams. Students have been banned from wearing hijab in schools after a verdict of the high court, however, till now there were no clear instructions for teachers.

After the ruling, some Muslim girls had threatened to “boycott" the exams protesting against the ban on hijab. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy too said everyone should write the exam. “Students of all faiths should write the exam by keeping their feelings aside. Do not skip the exam for any reason," the JD(S) leader said.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier said, “Whoever violates the rule will face the action. We will not compromise on it. Everyone should obey the high court order. Students have to remove the hijab and write the exam."

More than 8.74 lakh students have enrolled to appear for the exam in over 48,000 halls in 3,440 centres across the State. The last exam is on April 11.

first published:March 28, 2022, 13:28 IST