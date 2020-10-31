IOCL 2020: 482 Recruitment for Post of Apprentices in Various Trades; Application Begins Nov 4

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced 482 vacancies for apprentices in technical and non-technical trades like mechanical, electrical, telecommunication and instrumentation, human resource, accounts or finance, data entry operator, and domestic data entry operator. The vacancies are for different locations across 5 regions namely, Western Region Pipelines (WRPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL) and South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL). Eligible candidates will be able to fill the IOCL apprentice 2020 application form at iocl.com from November 4 to November 22 till 6 pm.

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria specified by the IOCL and ensure that they meet all the specified eligibility criteria. According to the official notification, the candidates must be 18 plus. The maximum age limit is 24 years. The eligibility criteria might differ according to the posts. The eligibility criteria and other details are mentioned in the official notification released by IOCL on its official website.

IOCL apprentice recruitment 2020: How to check official notification -

Step 1: Go to the official website at iocl.com

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the careers tab under Indian Oil For Career

Step 3: Click on apprenticeship on the left side

Step 4: Click on the pdf link which reads, “Engagement of Apprentices in Pipelines Division”

Step 5: The notification will be opened in Pdf format. Download it and check the details

Candidates can read the official notification directly by clicking on the link.

IOCL apprentice recruitment 2020 selection process:

IOCL apprentice Selection process will be based on a written test of 100 questions. The question will be of objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of 4 options out of which there will be one correct option. Each question will carry 1 mark and the total marks will be 100. There will be no negative marking in the exam.