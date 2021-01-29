IOCL Announces Recruitment of JE Assistant at iocrefrecruit.in, Check Details Here

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced the recruitment of experienced Non-Executive Personnel for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant in the pay scale of Rs 25,000-1,05,000 on its official website www.iocrefrecruit.in. Interested candidates can apply for the same till February 19. The IOCL JE written exam is expected to be conducted in February. Candidates are advised to ensure that they meet all the specified eligibility criteria before proceeding to IOCL JE application form 2021 as failing to do so might lead to the cancellation of their candidature.

Check the IOCL recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria, application process and other details here.

IOCL JE recruitment 2021: Important dates

Start of the online application process- January 28, 2021

Closing of the online application process - February 19, 2021

Date of written exam - February 2021 (tentatively)

IOCL JE recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must possess a degree of 3 years, Diploma in Chemical / Refinery & Petrochemical Engg. Or B. Sc. from any recognized University with a minimum of 50% marks. SC/ST candidates are given a relaxation of 5% marks.

Required experience: Candidates should have a minimum of one year of post-qualification experience in operation (rotating shift) of Pump House, Fired Heater, Compressor, Distillation Column, Reactor and Heat exchanger in a Petroleum Refinery/ Petrochemicals / Fertilizer.

Age limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 26 years for General & EWS category candidates while OBC candidates are given a relaxation of 3 years and 5 years’ relaxation is given to SC/ST candidates.

IOCL JE recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of IOCL at www.iocrefrecruit.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for the recruitment of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel

Step 3. A new page will be opened, click on the link for ‘Apply Now’

Step 4. Read the instructions carefully and proceed for the application form

Step 5. Enter the required details and submit

Step 6. Make the payment of IOCL application fee

Step 7. Download a copy of the IOCL application fee and keep it safely

The direct link to apply for IOCL JE recruitment is given here

IndianOil Recruitment (iocrefrecruit.in)