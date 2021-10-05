IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Check Steps to Apply for 469 Posts, Selection Process

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the post of apprentices on its official website iocl.com. As many as 469 vacant seats have been announced for its several branches across India. The application window will open from today, October 5 onwards on the official portal and will remain active till October 25.

Eligible candidates will be hired for various technical and non-technical trades. Interested candidates with relevant qualifications must apply for the IOCL apprentice recruitment drive 2021 within the closure date.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Trade-wise educational qualification is mentioned below:

Technician Apprentice Mechanical –

Applicants must hold a three years diploma in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering or class 12 pass along with an ITI certificate from the recognised institute.

Technician Apprentice Electrical —

A full-time Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering is required.

Technician Apprentice Telecommunication and Instrumentation —

Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one-year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in the relevant trade if Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute is needed.

Trade Apprentice (Assistant Human Resource) —

The applicants must hold a full-time bachelor’s degree (graduation) in any trade from a Govt. recognized institute/ University.

Trade Apprentice (Accountant) —

For trade apprentice (Accountant), the candidates must have completed a full-time bachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/university.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the IOCL website and search for the trade apprentice link

Step 2: Upon clicking on the relevant link, a fresh webpage will open where the applicants need to register themselves

Step 3: Fill in basic details like name, category, mobile number, and email id and create a password for subsequent logins

Step 4: Once done, the registration number will be sent to the registered email id/SMS. Save the registration number and password for future reference/use

Step 5: Re-login to the system and open the IOCL apprentice application form

Step 6: Fill in the necessary details, upload a scanned copy of a recent passport size photograph, signature and educational certificates, experience details, and submit

Step 7: Download a copy of the submitted application for further use.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection process of candidates will be done on the basis of a written test which will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The minimum qualifying mark in the written test is 40 per cent for unreserved categories while it is 35 per cent for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates. Selected candidates will work as apprentices and the corporation has no obligation to offer regular employment to them.

