IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply for 480 Posts

The application process to apply for 480 vacant posts in the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is closing today. Those interested can apply through the official IOCL website, iocl.com. The last date for submitting the application for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 is Saturday, August 28.

The technical and non-technical trade apprentices will have to work in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Telangana. All those willing to apply must note that they will mandatorily need to be registered as trade apprentices online at the government website of apprenticeship India.

In order to apply for the post, through the official website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for the official IOCL website, iocl.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a career tab, click on it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page on which you will see a hyperlink related to the latest jobs available, click again

Step 4: From a list of jobs available, choose IOCL apprentice

Step 5: You will be asked to enter your credentials and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 6: Fill the form with all relevant details and attach all documents needed

Step 7: Verify all information you have mentioned and hit the submit button

Step 8: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page and take a print for your own reference

For applying on the post, you will need a birth certificate, passport size photo, education certificates and category certificate, if any. In case a person has any query, they can write to support@i-register.in or can call at 7338891452. All those who have done their educational degree from Distance Learning Mode or Part Time Mode or Correspondence mode will not be eligible for applying to the post released by IOCL.

