IOCL is Hiring Engineers, Officers Through GATE Score, Salary up to Rs 1,60,000

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has invited applications from graduates for recruitment to the post of engineers and officers through GATE 2022. The company is also recruiting Graduate Apprentice Engineers (GAEs) in various disciplines. Candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL — iocl.com. The last date to submit applications is May 22.

Candidates can apply for the posts of engineers, and officers in various disciplines. The disciplines include chemical engineering, civil engineering, instrumentation engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, metallurgical engineering, computer science and engineering.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: In order to be eligible to apply, the candidates must have qualified in the GATE 2022 in any of the disciplines mentioned in the advertisement. Candidates who wish to apply must have a BTech, BE or equivalent full-time degree from universities recognized by AICTE or UGC. The general, OBC (NCL)/EWS category candidates are required to have scored minimum 65 per cent in the qualifying degree while the minimum per cent required to apply for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates is 55 per cent. Those who have completed or are pursuing MTech in any discipline are also eligible to apply.

Age limit: The upper age limit to apply for the post is 26 years for general and EWS category candidates as on June 30, 2022.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and open the career page.

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply online’ below ‘Recruitment of engineers/officers and engagement as graduate apprentice engineers in IOCL through GATE-2022.’

Step 3: Register yourself by filling the basic details and login using the credentials generated.

Step 4: Fill in the essential details and upload the required documents to complete the application form.

Step 5: Submit the application form and save it for future reference. Candidates are not required to pay any application fee.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The initial selection of eligible candidates will be on the basis of marks scored by them in GATE 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be then required to appear for group discussion (GD) followed by a group task (GT) and personal interview (PI). A final merit list will be prepared after the above stages of selection.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Salary

On successful selection of candidates as engineers and officers, they will receive a starting basic pay of Rs 50,000 per month and will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000. Candidates selected as Graduate Apprentice Engineers (GAEs) will be paid a monthly stipend based on their performance.

