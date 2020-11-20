IOCL JE Admit Cards 2020 Released at iocrefrecruit.in; How to Download

IOCL JE admit cards 2020 have been released by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on its official website at iocrefrecruit.in. The IOCL is conducting the IOCL JE exam for recruiting Junior Engineer and Junior Quality Control Analyst on November 29.

“Call letters for Adv. No. PR/P/45(2020-2021) are now available. Shortlisted candidates can download their call letters using this section,” reads a ticker on the IOCL's website.

How to download IOCL JE admit cards 2020

Step 1: Google “IndianOil Recruitment Portal” or simply enter the url, iocrefrecruit.in

Step 2: On the homepage, visit the download section

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth and captcha to log in

Step 4: You will see your IOCL JE admit card on screen

Step 5: Download it and take printout for the exam day

Details like names and roll numbers of candidates, exam name and date and address of test centre will be mentioned on IOCL JE admit cards 2020. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without the IOCL JE 2020 hall ticket. For any query related to admit card, candidates should approach IOCL.

The IOCL invited applications for 56 posts of Junior Engineer and post of Junior Quality Control Analyst in October 2020. The application process started on October 12 and continued till November 7. The pay scale for these posts is Rs 25,000-Rs 1,05,000.

Those belonging to general category should be between 18 and 26 years to be eligible for the vacancies. The IOCL provides age relaxation of up to five years for Scheduled Caste (SC) and three years for Other Backward Class (OBC).

The IOCL JE 2020 selection process involves a written test and skill proficiency physical test (SPPT), which will be qualifying in nature. A candidate will have to score minimum 40 per cent marks to get through the written test. However, there is relaxation of five per cent in marks for candidates belonging to SC and PwBD categories.