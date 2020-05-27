IOCL Recruitment 2020 Application Forms Submission Date Extended at rectt.in, Last Date June 21

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has once again extended the deadline to submit the IOCL recruitment 2020 online application form. The Corporation has released a notification in this regard on its official portal. Interested candidates can now apply for the posts till June 21. Earlier, the last date for online application submission was May 25.

Not only has the Corporation extended the last date, but it has also increased the total number of vacancies to 600. Earlier, the Corporation had notified 500 posts.

Candidates can apply for the IOCL Recruitment 2020 via direct link. The aspirants are advised to read the recruitment notice carefully before applying for the posts.

Candidates who already submitted their application forms between February 22 to March 20 need not submit the application form again.

Candidates belonging to General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories must be in the age group of 18 years to 24 years as on 29.02.2020, read the notice. It further added that the Corporation will give relaxation in age limitation to applicants belonging to Scheduled Caste (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and other reserved categories.

Selection Process:

Selection of candidates will be done through a written test. The exam will have 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and it will have questions from relevant technical discipline, generic aptitude including quantitative aptitude, reasoning abilities, basic English language and general awareness section.

How to Apply For IOCL Apprentice Posts:

Step 1) Go to the official website

Step 2) On the homepage, go to candidate registration section

Step 3) Choose the relevant “Sub Trade”

Step 4) Click on the “Apply” section

Step 5) Enter all credentials

Step 6) In the end, go on to tap on “Submit” option

Step 7) Take a print-out of your application form for future reference

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube