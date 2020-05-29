IOCL Recruitment 2020: Last Date to Fill Application Form Extended; Details at iocl.com

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has extended the last date for online application submission to the recruitment of officers and engineers through GATE-2020 to June 15.

The IOCL released a notification in this regard on its official website – iocl.com. Through the notification, the Corporation said candidates can now apply for the posts till June 15.

For checking the notification directly, aspirants can click on the given link:

The IOCL will fill up various posts notified under mechanical, electrical, civil and chemical disciplines.

According to an official notification, selection of candidates will be done through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2020, (GATE).

Candidates belonging to General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories must be under 26 years of age as on June 30. The IOCL has said aspirants belonging to reserved categories are eligible for age relaxation.

Selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs.50, 000 per month. Besides it, they will also be eligible for Dearness Allowance (DA) and other allowances, according to the rules of the Corporation.

In the advertisement, the Corporation has said once an applicant gets selected, he/she will have to mandatorily serve the Corporation for a minimum period of three years, failing which they will be liable for penalties ranging from Rs 50,000 to 3 lakh.

For detail information, click on the link:

How to apply for the positions:

Step 1. Go to the official portal at iocl.com.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the section reading, “Recruitment of Engineers/Officers and Engagement of Graduate Apprentice Engineers through GATE-2020.”

Step 3. Under the title, a sub-title will be available, reading “Click here to apply online.”

Step 4. A new page will open.

Step 5. Again click on the “Apply Online.”

Step 6. Enter Registration Details.

Step 7. Click on the “Register” section.

Step 8. Then fill all details and click on the submit option.

Step 9. Take a pint-out of the application for future reference.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube