IOCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 513 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 1,05 Lakh

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from experienced non-executive personnel for various posts on its official website iocl.com. As many as 513 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process has begun and will remain active till October 12.

Candidates must be of age group 18 to 26 as of September 30, 2021, to be eligible to apply for the post. It must be noted that the applicants are required to send the hard copy of the application form to the department along with the required documents by October 23.

IOCL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IOCL

Step 2: Next, click on the careers tab and go to the latest job openings tab

Step 3: The link to apply for IOCL experienced non-executive personnel recruitment will now be available. Click on that

Step 4: Select one discipline from the given list and proceed.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details and upload the documents

Step 5: Make the payment of IOCL application fees and download a copy of the submitted application form

Step 6: Next, take a printout of the application form and send it to the particular branch of IOCL along with all the required documents and certificates by post.

IOCL recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

IOCL will conduct a written test followed by a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) on October 24 at the the location of respective refinery unit. The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format.

The selection of candidates for the posts will be done based on the marks obtained in the test. The applicants will be required to secure a minimum of 40 per cebt marks in the written test in order to get selected for SPPT.

IOCL recruitment 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,05,000. Candidates will be hired to work at one f the IOCL refineries and petrochemical units at Guwahati, Digboi & Bongaigaon (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Panipat (Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha).

