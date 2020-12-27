IOCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies In Pipeline Division For Engineer, Technical Attendant Posts

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications to fill 47 vacancies in the pipeline division for non-executive posts like engineering assistant, technical attendant. The job vacancies are in Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Rajasthan. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website iocl.in before January 15, 2021.

The eligibility criteria for engineering assistant is three years full-time diploma in engineering from a government recognised institute. Candidates who have done diploma in engineering for two years after completing one year from Indian technology institute (ITI) are also eligible. The candidates must have secured a minimum of 55% in their diploma courses. The age limit is 18 to 26 years.

Application Fee:

For General and OBC categories, the application fees is Rs 100/. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories have been exempted from fee payment. Candidates must note that the application fee needs to be paid onlive via SBI collect. All candidates must cross-check the details while entering the Registration Number (received after Part-1 Registration in the Online Recruitment Portal), Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and e-mail id.

Eligibility:

For the post of the technical attendant, the candidate must have passed Class 10 and ITI from a government recognised institute in the specified ITI Trades. Aspirants must possess Trade Certificate or National Trade Certificate (NTC).

Mode of examination:

The candidates will have to go through a written examination scheduled on February 14 and skill or proficiency test on February 15. The written test will be a multiple choice-based question paper where each written answer will be scored for 1 mark. A total of 100 questions will be asked out of which 75 questions will be from engineering discipline and 25 questions will be on general aptitude, logic and reasoning, numerical aptitude and general knowledge.