IOCL Recruitment 2022: Registrations Open for 1760 Vacancies, Class 12 Pass Can Apply

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) released an advertisement on December 14 for the recruitment of technicians, graduates, and trade apprentices in both technical and non-technical fields. Candidates can visit the official site of the corporation iocl.com and apply online. The registration starts from the date of advertisement till January 3.

A total of 1,760 vacancies are available in the departments in numerous locations including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Sikkim, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: For technician apprentice, candidates must have two years of full-time matriculation in ITI courses recognized by NCVT/SCVT. For mechanical posts, applicants are required to possess three years full-time diploma in engineering from a recognized institute/university with an aggregate percentage of 30 per cent as per the prescribed reservation quota.

Candidates must possess regular full-time graduation in any discipline from a recognized institute/university with an aggregate percentage as per the prescribed reservation quota for the graduate apprentice post.

The 12th pass-out (below graduate) aspirants are considered fresher for the posts of data entry operator and retail sales associate. In addition to this, candidates must have skill certificates in both the respective posts for the training of less than a one-year duration issued by a recognized body under the authority recognized by the central government.

Age limit: Candidates in the age group of 18 to 24 years can appear for the exam. There is age relaxation for reserved candidates.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Candidates can follow the procedure given below to fill out the application form-

Step 1- Visit the official website of IOCL.

Step 2 - Click on the apply option.

Step 3 - Fill in all the details name, mobile number, email id, and all information.

Step 4- After filling out the online application scan all the important documents and mark the sheet.

Step 5- Cross check the form that you have filled out.

Step 6- Submit the application form.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process will be on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the online test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The online test will be conducted with objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) consisting of four options with one correct option.

The candidates will have to qualify successfully through each stage of the selection process, that is, online test (minimum 40 per cent, relaxable by 5 per cent for candidates from SC, ST, PwBD categories against reserved positions), document verification and pre-engagement medical fitness for being adjudged suitable for engagement.

