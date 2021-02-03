IOCL Releases Technical and Trade Apprentice Result at iocl.com, Over 300 Candidates Qualify
As per the official notification of IOCL, the call letter to attend the document verification process has already been sent to the shortlisted candidates.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has released the technical and trade apprentices written exam 2021 result on its official website iocl.com. Aspirants can check the list of provisionally selected candidates for further document verification process in the career section of the official website. The IOCL had conducted the written exam on January 3 for the recruitment of technical and trade apprentices in its northern region. Over 300 candidates have qualified the written exam.
List of documents that a shortlisted candidates need to carry for document verification:
Class 10 marksheet
How to check IOCL written exam result 2021:
Step 1. The IOCL technical and trade apprentice written exam result is available at iocl.com
Step 2. Scroll down the home page and click on the career tab
Step 3. Go to the apprentice tab on the new page and click on the link which reads “Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted MKTG Northern Region” under the engagement of technical and trade apprentice in norther region
Step 4. IOCL technical and trade apprentice shortlisted candidates’ list will be opened in pdf file
Step 5. Search for your roll number in the list
Click on the direct link to check the IOCL apprentice shortlisted candidates’ list here -- Merit_Panel_Shortlisted_Candidates_Apprentice_Northern_Region_MKTG.pdf (iocl.com)
The Indian Oil has also released the Caste/Disability certificate formats along with the written exam result. The selected candidates will be appointed in technical and non-technical apprentices at its various locations including Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh. There are a total of 436 vacancies available for the recruitment drive.