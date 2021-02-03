IOCL Releases Technical and Trade Apprentice Result at iocl.com, Over 300 Candidates Qualify

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has released the technical and trade apprentices written exam 2021 result on its official website iocl.com. Aspirants can check the list of provisionally selected candidates for further document verification process in the career section of the official website. The IOCL had conducted the written exam on January 3 for the recruitment of technical and trade apprentices in its northern region. Over 300 candidates have qualified the written exam.

As per the official notification of IOCL, the call letter to attend the document verification process has already been sent to the shortlisted candidates. Candidates are requested to check their mail inbox as well as spam mailbox to download the call letter.

List of documents that a shortlisted candidates need to carry for document verification:

Class 10 marksheet